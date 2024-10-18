Washington: The US opened a federal investigation into whether Tesla Inc.'s partial-automation system known as Full Self-Driving is defective after four crashes, one of which resulted in a fatality.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it will assess whether Tesla's system, also known as FSD, has the ability to detect and appropriately respond to fog and other situations where roadway visibility is reduced. The agency said four crashes have been reported in such scenarios where FSD was engaged.