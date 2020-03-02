Number of Covid-19 cases in the world rises to 90,160

Seattle-area officials said Monday that four new patients have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the US to six.

Public health officials near Seattle reported the nation’s first two deaths in a nearby suburb and several new cases over the weekend.

Local officials also said that about 50 residents and employees of a nursing care facility were being tested for the new coronavirus after several people there tested positive.

“Unfortunately, we are starting to find more COVID-19 cases here in Washington that appear to be acquired locally here in Washington,” Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told reporters at a press conference.

“We now know that the virus is actively spreading in some communities.”

Washington state currently has 18 cases, 14 of which are in King County where the nursing facility is located and four in Snohomish County, she said.

BY THE NUMBERS

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 90,160, including 3,079 deaths, across 73 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Monday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Sunday, 1,906 new contaminations were identified.

China — excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau — where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,026 cases, of which 2,912 were fatal. There were 202 new infections and 42 deaths there between 1700 GMT Sunday and 1700 GMT Monday.

Outside of China, a total of 10,134 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 166 deaths.

There have been 1,704 new cases outside China since Sunday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (4,335 cases, 26 deaths, 599 new cases), Italy (2,036 cases, 52 deaths, 342 new cases), Iran (1,501 cases, 66 deaths, 523 new cases) and Japan (254 cases, 12 deaths, 15 new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.