A video has captured the dramatic moment when an Air Canada Boeing 777 experienced an engine fire shortly after departing from Toronto.

The incident occurred on Flight AC872, with about 400 passenger, which was en route from Toronto's Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Canadian media reported.

Flight AC872 departed from Toronto at 9:21 PM local time on June 5. The video shows flashes from the right-hand engine during the reported "compressor stall". The aircraft safely landed back at Toronto Pearson International Airport approximately 30 minutes after departure, according to local media reports.

Aviation industry experts have described the issue as a "compressor stall", although this has not yet been confirmed by the airline.

Air Canada has not released an official statement regarding the exact nature of the engine problem. The incident is currently under investigation.

The footage, shared by @aviationbrk on X, shows the aircraft, identified as C-FIUV, encountering a compressor stall in its right-hand engine moments after takeoff.

Air Canada released a statement on Friday regarding the event: “[The aircraft will be] taken out of service for further evaluation by our maintenance and engineering professionals. After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own.”