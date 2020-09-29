As the world gradually opens after a global lockdown, it’s waking up to the benefits of having a plan B in times of crisis. A small twin-island far away from the world’s dense cities, tucked away in the Caribbean, offers just that.
St Kitts and Nevis, with white-sand beaches, sunny skies, and one of the strongest economies in the region, allows investors and their families a home away from metropolises and their pollution. For a limited time, families of up to four who invest $150,000 (Dh550,875) to the government’s Sustainable Growth Fund can obtain the nation’s citizenship once they pass the due diligence checks.
Established in 1984 as the world’s first Citizenship by Investment programme, St Kitts and Nevis holds the Platinum Standard in the industry. The process also offers an accelerated option for an additional fee. This means that those who need a safer environment for their families get it the fastest.
Most importantly, St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship allows the right to live, work and study in a modern democracy with a promising future without the hassle of language or travel requirements. Successful applicants gain global mobility to travel to nearly 160 destinations visa-free or visa-on-arrival.