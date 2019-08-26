Residents in UAE spend anywhere between 50 per cent and 90 per cent of their income towards running house hold expenses, rent, education, food and entertainment Image Credit: Courtesy: Pixabay

Dubai: Some of the UAE resident Gulf News spoke to are spending up to 90 per cent of their monthly income on rent, school fees, food, entertainment and towards running their household.

Close on the heels of the UAE announcing on Sunday, August 25, that accommodation and food services contributed to a 4.2 per cent growth in UAE’s GDP in 2018, Gulf News decided to speak to a few residents to see what percentage of their salaries go towards running household expenses, like rent, food, education and entertainment.

According to figures revealed by Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA), accommodation and food services' contribution spiked from Dh28.5 billlion in 2016 to Dh31.2 billion in 2017, before hitting Dh32.5 billion last year.

FCSA also said: “The overall improvement in economic performance is driven by the successful diversification policy adopted by the UAE government over the past years and the successive gains made by the manufacturing activities along with the growth in knowledge-based industries, including aviation, space, transportation, logistics, FinTech, renewable energy, tourism, and other shared platforms.”

Residents speak

At Gulf News we decided to do a little survey ourselves by talking to residents of various backgrounds and nationalities to try and understand how much they are spending out of their monthly salaries towards house-hold expenses. While the residents did not share their monthly income details, they however did give us an insight into their monthly budget and spend.

Take a look at what they said.

Sri Lankan expat, Suresh Gunathilaka, who works in the insurance industry told Gulf News, he spends close to 90 per cent of his income towards maintaining his family. “My monthly percentage-wise break-down of expenses is as follows. Almost 25 per cent of my income goes towards rent, 15 per cent on education for my children, 20 per cent on grocery and 10 per cent on entertainment. I try and save whatever is left,” said Gunathilaka

Gunathilaka said his family comprises his wife Ishani, son – Dihain (9), daughters Aranya (4) and Dhayara (1).

In the case of this Egyptian family too it is the same.

Nermeen Selim (37) said the family-of-four including a baby spend as much as 90 per cent of the family’s income on food, accommodation, rent and entertainment. Sharing a percentage wise break-down of their expenses, Selim said if you want to lead a good life in the UAE, you need to spend this much. For Selim, 35 per cent of the family income goes towards rent, 10 per cent goes towards school fees as the couple only have one child in school at the moment. Another 35 per cent goes towards groceries, electricity and another 10 per cent towards entertainment. “We have two young children, we need to take them out weekends, spend on birthday parties with friends etc.”

Selim’s husband Khaled Waheed is a soft-ware engineer. Selim herself is a software engineer but is currently not working as she is taking care of her 10-month son Adam Khaled. Her older son Hamza Khaled is six years old and attending grade 1 school.

Pakistani expat Khurram Hanif, 39 said he spends as much as 50 per cent of his salary towards school fees, rent, food and entertainment. Hanif who lives in the UAE with his wife Shoaa Khurram, 37, daughters Safia Khurram Daughter 16 and Shahpara Khurram 7, this is the minimum spend every month. “Some months this could even go more as we do not compromise on our life-style. We have domestic help at him, a cook. So the expenses include all this,” said Hanif who works as an MEP director in Dubai.

For Indian expat Dr. Poonam Sharma (47), who lives in Dubai with her husband Dr. Vivek Sharma (50) and daughter Vinti Sharma (17) said: “For us, we spend 75 per cent of our monthly income. Saving amount to 20 to 25 per cent,” said Sharma.

Both she and her husband work as doctors here in Dubai. “Our break-down is rent – 20 per cent, school 10 per cent, groceries – 15 per cent and entertainment / travel – 20 per cent.”

Filipino expat Jimmy Lapingcao said as a family of three with a seven-year-old child going to school, the family spends as much as 54 per cent of their salary towards household and education expenses. Lapingcao’s wife Swendy Lapingcao and son Uzziel Jas Lapingcao live with him here in the UAE. Lapingcao, who works as a senior fire consultant in Abu Dhabi, said: “My rent takes up 18 per cent of my income, seven per cent goes towards education of my child, another 29 per cent is spent on groceries, food, water and electricity, entertainment.

British expat Kayleigh Houghton, 31, said: “We spend close to 65 per cent of our income towards running the household. As a family of four including a baby, our monthly expense breakdown is as follows. Rent is 35 per cent of our income, school education for our six year old child is five per cent, groceries, electricity and extras take up another ten per cent of our monthly income and we spend as much as 15 per cent on entertainment.”