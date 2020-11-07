Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party nomination for US president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on August 20, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile on Saturday (November 7, 2020), after US news media declared him president-elect having won 290 US Electoral College votes, ahead of 214 votes for Donald Trump. An AP tally shows Biden amassed more than 4 million popular votes over Trump's.

Biden's profile now reads: "President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans."

Twitter, meanwhile, was abuzz with #YOU'RE FIRED on Saturday, after US media declared Biden the winner of the 2020 US elections. "You're fired!" is one of the favourite phrases US President Donald Trump is known for.

International TV networks projected Saturday that the former Vice President has won the US presidency with a resounding victory over Donald Trump, a lead sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in Biden's favour, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

JOE BIDEN: SENATOR FROM 1973 to 2009, NOW PRESIDENT-ELECT Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician who served as the 47th Vice President of the United States under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.



A member of the Democratic Party, he served as United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.



Born: November 20, 1942 (age 77 years), Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States



Height: 1.83 m (6.003 ft)



Grandchildren: Natalie Biden, Finnegan Biden, Robert Biden II, Naomi Biden, Maisy Biden



Spouse: Jill Biden (m. 1977-), Neilia Hunter (m. 1966–1972)



Children: Hunter Biden, Beau Biden, Ashley Biden, Naomi Christina Biden



Education: College of Law - Syracuse University (1968), University of Delaware (1965), Archmere Academy (1961)

Biden, 77, is the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the highest US office.

'This election is far from over': Trump

Trump, 74, isn't conceding just yet. Trump has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of "massive voter fraud". His campaign has filed lawsuits over vote counts in the key states. A statement dated November 7, 2020 purportedly from the Trump camp and circulating on social media states: "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media alies are trying too hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."

An AP tally shows Joe Biden with 290 Electoral College votes, ahead of Donald Trump's 214 on Saturday 9.19pm Dubai time (12.19pm Washington DC). Image Credit: AP