Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile on Saturday (November 7, 2020), after US news media declared him president-elect having won 290 US Electoral College votes, ahead of 214 votes for Donald Trump. An AP tally shows Biden amassed more than 4 million popular votes over Trump's.
Biden's profile now reads: "President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans."
Twitter, meanwhile, was abuzz with #YOU'RE FIRED on Saturday, after US media declared Biden the winner of the 2020 US elections. "You're fired!" is one of the favourite phrases US President Donald Trump is known for.
International TV networks projected Saturday that the former Vice President has won the US presidency with a resounding victory over Donald Trump, a lead sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.
CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in Biden's favour, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.
A member of the Democratic Party, he served as United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.
Born: November 20, 1942 (age 77 years), Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States
Height: 1.83 m (6.003 ft)
Grandchildren: Natalie Biden, Finnegan Biden, Robert Biden II, Naomi Biden, Maisy Biden
Spouse: Jill Biden (m. 1977-), Neilia Hunter (m. 1966–1972)
Children: Hunter Biden, Beau Biden, Ashley Biden, Naomi Christina Biden
Education: College of Law - Syracuse University (1968), University of Delaware (1965), Archmere Academy (1961)
Biden, 77, is the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the highest US office.
'This election is far from over': Trump
Trump, 74, isn't conceding just yet. Trump has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of "massive voter fraud". His campaign has filed lawsuits over vote counts in the key states. A statement dated November 7, 2020 purportedly from the Trump camp and circulating on social media states: "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media alies are trying too hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."
The source of the statement cannot be independently verified.
