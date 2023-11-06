Do you own a French Bulldog? If so, you have a reason to celebrate with your furry friend, as the breed has become the most popular in the United States.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the French Bulldog has climbed up the ranks in popularity over the last ten years, increasing their registrations by over 1,000 per cent. In 2012, the French Bulldog was ranked at 14, but now they have surpassed the Labrador Retriever, which held the top dog status for over three decades.

The AKC's website mentions that the bulldog breed, affectionately known as Frenchies, has become a favourite due to their small size and friendly nature. These qualities make them good fits for owners who live in apartments or smaller dwellings. "The Frenchie is a smart, compact breed, and they can fit into various different lifestyles, perfect for people all across the country," the AKC said. "This petite dog was first recognised by the AKC in 1898; they are beloved by everyone from families to single owners for their charming and adaptable nature."

Aside from this massive move, the top five list looks familiar. The Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd Dog, and Poodle take ranks two through five, respectively. However, other breeds have also been making their way up the rankings in popularity over the last ten years, such as the Cane Corso, Belgian Malinois, Giant Schnauzer, and English Cocker Spaniel.

In addition, breeds such as the American Hairless Terrier, Gordon Setter, Italian Greyhound, and Anatolian Shepherd Dog saw significant increases in popularity from 2021 to 2022. The AKC has also welcomed some new breeds to their registry, such as the Mudi and Russian Toy.

The American Kennel Club has recently shared the news on their social media platforms, sparking lively discussions among dog enthusiasts. Many people have taken the opportunity to express their love for specific dog breeds and share their experiences.