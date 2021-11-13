Dubai: The 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Angola and Egypt was stopped three times last night as selfie- hunting fans defied security personnel to race on to the pitch in a desperate attempt for photos with superstar Mo Salah.
The match was held up an incredible three times at Angola’s 11 de Novembro Stadium. Egypt battled back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with both goals set up by Liverpool star Salah.
Top spot
Egypt went into the match knowing they needed just a point to progress but were 2-0 down after 36 minutes. However goals by Mohamed Elneny and Akram Tawfik clinched draw that secured them top spot in Group F - but the main talking point were the selfie-hunters.
Police had to be called to remove the young fans from the stadium and the match was eventually completed.