Mo Salah was mobbed as the Angola vs Egypt 2022 World Cup qualifier match was stopped three times after home fans invaded the pitch for selfies with the Liverpool superstar. Image Credit: AFP
Dubai: The 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Angola and Egypt was stopped three times last night as selfie- hunting fans defied security personnel to race on to the pitch in a desperate attempt for photos with superstar Mo Salah.

The match was held up an incredible three times at Angola’s 11 de Novembro Stadium. Egypt battled back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with both goals set up by Liverpool star Salah.

Top spot

Egypt went into the match knowing they needed just a point to progress but were 2-0 down after 36 minutes. However goals by Mohamed Elneny and Akram Tawfik clinched draw that secured them top spot in Group F - but the main talking point were the selfie-hunters.

Police had to be called to remove the young fans from the stadium and the match was eventually completed.