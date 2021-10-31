1 of 8
Liverpool v Brighton: Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal and grabbing a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.
Image Credit: Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans after the match. He said the draw felt like a defeat after the Reds squandered a 2-0 lead.
Image Credit: Reuters
Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser in action with Chelsea's Reece James. James scored twice to help leaders Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-0.
Image Credit: Reuters
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel (right) celebrates with his players after the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Crystal Palace's Joel Ward. Wilfried Zaha became the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for Crystal Palace as 10-man Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at Etihad Stadium.
Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham v Manchester United: Man Utd bounced back from their 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool last week by beating Tottenham 3-0 at White Hart Lane.
Image Credit: AFP
Leicester City v Arsenal: Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (left) fouls Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Arsenal won the match 2-0.
Image Credit: Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the match. It was a result that lifted the Gunners to fifth in the table after a slow start to the season.
Image Credit: Reuters