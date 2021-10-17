1 of 10
Watford v Liverpool: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick as rampant Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 in a one-sided game at Vicarage Road. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Mohamed Salah after the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
It was a miserable start to life as Watford manager for Claudio Ranieri. This is the Italian's 22nd different job but he rarely would have endured a start as sobering as this.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Manchester City v Burnley: Man City's Ruben Dias (left) jumps for the ball with Burnley's Nathan Collins at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. City's Bernardo Silva's gave them the lead before Kevin de Bruyne made certain of the points with the second.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion: Norwich City's Mathias Normann in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard at Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain. The home side earned their second point of the season, but could not take advantage of a host of chances.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Southampton v Leeds United: Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi in action with Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Armando Broja scored the only goal of the game to give Southampton all three points.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring the winning goal with teammates at Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain. Wolves looked down and out after goals by Danny Ings and John McGinn put Villa 2-0 ahead. But Wolves came storming back to win 3-2.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Leicester City V Manchester United: Leicester players celebrate after the at King Power stadium in Leicester, England. They increased the pressure on Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they ran out 4-2 winners in a thrilling match.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) Bruno Fernandes (middle) and Solskjaer react after the defeat which ended their English league record 29-game unbeaten run away from home.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Brentford v Chelsea: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring with Mateo Kovacic. Chelsea won 1-0 and returned to the top of the table.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
But they had goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to thank as he made several amazing saves to secure the points for Thomas Tuchel's team.
Image Credit: AP