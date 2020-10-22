The clip was posted on Facebook, and it has been viewed over a million times

Fisherman accidentally reels in crocodile in Australia Image Credit: Facebook

A video posted on October 15 of a fisherman from Australia accidentally reeling in a big crocodile and battling it to get his lure back has gone viral on the internet.

The footage posted on a fishing store’s Facebook page called Rod and Rifle Tackleworld Katherine, shows a man named Trent de With reeling in the reptile after it bit the fishing lure and refused to let go.

The crocodile then leaps out of the water as the fisherman struggles to get the lure out of its mouth. Just as the fishing rod almost breaks, the crocodile swims away.

“Managed to get the lure back! Although it doesn’t track as straight as it uses to,” the caption of the video read.

The fisherman told the news site Daily Mail that it was common to hook crocodiles while fishing in the area.

“You can accidentally hook them, this one seemed like he actually tried to eat it,” With was quoted as saying.

He said that the footage was captured on October 12 while he was out fishing with friends on the Victoria River.

The clip has so far been viewed over a million times with almost 4,000 comments.

Reacting to the video, user Brandon Philbrick wrote: “That’s insane! I would have been quite content giving up some line and a lure if I saw this thing in my hook.”