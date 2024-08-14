What's meth?

Meth is a common abbreviation for methamphetamine, a powerful and highly addictive stimulant drug. Methamphetamine affects the central nervous system and can lead to significant physical and psychological effects. It is often referred to by street names such as "meth," "crystal," "crystal meth," or "ice."

FORMS: Methamphetamine can come in several forms, including powder, crystals, or tablets. Crystal meth is a crystalline form that resembles ice or shards.

EFFECTS: Short-term effects can include increased energy, euphoria, and heightened alertness. Long-term use can lead to severe health problems, including cardiovascular issues, dental decay (often called "meth mouth"), extreme weight loss, and severe psychological problems such as paranoia, hallucinations, and violent behavior.

ADDICTION: Methamphetamine is highly addictive, and its use can lead to a range of issues, including dependence, withdrawal symptoms, and serious social and psychological problems.

TREATMENT: Treatment for meth addiction often involves a combination of behavioral therapies, counseling, and support groups. There is no specific medication approved for treating methamphetamine addiction, but ongoing research is exploring potential options.

LEGAL STATUS: Methamphetamine is illegal in most countries and is classified as a controlled substance due to its high potential for abuse and addiction. In some places, it can be prescribed for medical use under very strict regulations, but this is rare.