WELLINGTON: Food parcels dished out by a New Zealand charity unknowingly contained pineapple sweets laced with potentially lethal amounts of methamphetamine, police said Wednesday.
The charity Auckland City Mission raised the alarm after discovering a batch of the sweets was contaminated with the highly addictive illegal drug, police said.
“An investigation is under way and police are treating the matter as a priority given the risk to the public.”
The New Zealand Drug Foundation said a test sample of an innocuous-looking piece of white candy in a bright yellow wrapper indicated methamphetamine.
Foundation spokeswoman Sarah Helm said the tested sweet contained approximately three grams of meth - up to 300 times greater than the common dose taken by users.
“Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”
Helm urged people who had received any confectionaries from the Auckland charity not to consume them.
“We don’t know how widespread it is.”
The candy was donated anonymously by a member of the public, the charity said, in a sealed branded package.
FORMS: Methamphetamine can come in several forms, including powder, crystals, or tablets. Crystal meth is a crystalline form that resembles ice or shards.
EFFECTS: Short-term effects can include increased energy, euphoria, and heightened alertness. Long-term use can lead to severe health problems, including cardiovascular issues, dental decay (often called "meth mouth"), extreme weight loss, and severe psychological problems such as paranoia, hallucinations, and violent behavior.
ADDICTION: Methamphetamine is highly addictive, and its use can lead to a range of issues, including dependence, withdrawal symptoms, and serious social and psychological problems.
TREATMENT: Treatment for meth addiction often involves a combination of behavioral therapies, counseling, and support groups. There is no specific medication approved for treating methamphetamine addiction, but ongoing research is exploring potential options.
LEGAL STATUS: Methamphetamine is illegal in most countries and is classified as a controlled substance due to its high potential for abuse and addiction. In some places, it can be prescribed for medical use under very strict regulations, but this is rare.
A contaminated sweet was taken for testing when a person felt strange after starting to eat it and noticed a bitter taste.
Methamphetamine can cause chest pain, racing heart, seizures, delirium and loss of consciousness, the drug foundation warned.
Helm told Radio New Zealand that it is common for drug smugglers to hide illegal narcotics in food form.
“We suspect somebody hasn’t intentionally sought to poison children. It will be up to police to determine,” she added in the interview.