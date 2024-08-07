Yahya Sinwar: A Snapshot

BORN: 1962, Khan Younis

EDUCATION: A graduate of the Islamic University in Gaza, he learned perfect Hebrew during his 23 years in Israeli jails and is said to have a deep understanding of Israeli culture and society.

EARLY INVOLVEMENT: Co-founded the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing. Sinwar became a senior commander in the Qassam Brigades, before taking overall leadership of the movement in Gaza.

Sinwar joined Hamas as one of its leaders almost as soon as the group was founded by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 1987.

The following year, he was arrested by Israeli forces and handed four life sentences – the equivalent of 426 years in jail – for alleged involvement in the capture and killing of two Israeli soldiers and four suspected Palestinian spies.

After his release, Sinwar quickly rose through Hamas’s ranks again. In 2012, he was elected to the group’s political bureau and was tasked with coordinating with the Qassam Brigades.

HAMAS ROLE: Joined shortly after its founding in 1987; became senior commander in Qassam Brigades; led Hamas in Gaza from 2017.

IMPRISONMENT: Arrested in 1988, received four life sentences for alleged involvement in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and four suspected spies.

POST-RELEASE: Rapidly rose through Hamas ranks; elected to Hamas’s political bureau in 2012.

NOTABLE ACTIONS: Played a key role during the 2014 Gaza conflict; labeled a “specially designated global terrorist” by the US in 2015.

RECENT EVENTS: Accused of masterminding the October 7, 2023 attacks, resulting in significant casualties and hostages; described by Israeli military as a “dead man walking”.

ATTITUDE: Sinwar is often portrayed as one of the most uncompromising top Hamas officials.

IDEOLOGY: Advocates for a single Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem; pragmatic yet radical in military strategy and political negotiations.

WHAT DO OTHERS THINK OF HIM?: The ascetic 62-year-old is a security operator “par excellence”, according to Abu Abdallah, a Hamas member who spent years alongside him in Israeli jails.

“He makes decisions in the utmost calm, but is intractable when it comes to defending the interests of Hamas,” Abu Abdallah told AFP in 2017, after his former co-detainee was elected Hamas’s leader in Gaza.

After October 7, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht called Sinwar the “face of evil” and declared him a “dead man walking”.

Sinwar dreams of a single Palestinian state bringing together the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank - controlled by Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party - and annexed east Jerusalem.

According to US think-tank the Council on Foreign Relations, he has vowed to punish anyone obstructing reconciliation with Fatah, the rival political movement with which Hamas engaged in factional fighting after elections in 2006.

Sinwar has pursued a path of being “radical in military planning and pragmatic in politics”, according to Leila Seurat of the Arab Centre for Research and Political Studies (CAREP) in Paris.

“He doesn’t advocate force for force’s sake, but to bring about negotiations” with Israel, she said.

