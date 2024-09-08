Dubai: The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced that it will waive customs service fees for all exports and reduce fees for imports starting October 6, 2024.

The new fee structure for imports will involve a charge of 0.15 per cent of the value of incoming goods, with a minimum fee of SR15 and a maximum of SR500.

This decision was made by ZATCA’s Board of Directors as part of its updated Fee Rules on Customs Services. The fee for processing customs declarations on individual shipments from online stores valued at less than SR1,000 will be capped at SR15.

The waived export fees cover services such as customs declarations, X-ray inspections, and sample analysis. ZATCA noted that this measure aims to boost export competitiveness, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while the new import fee structure will help reduce costs and enhance trade efficiency.