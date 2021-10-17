Cairo: An Iraqi parliamentary hopeful, who lost in this month’s election, has vented his anger by removing the asphalt from a local road he had earlier paved to win over voters.
An online video purportedly shows a bulldozer peeling off the layer of the asphalt allegedly on the order of the contender whose name was not given.
The purported incident happened in Iraq’s central province of Wasit, according to local media. There was no comment from authorities.
Preliminary results of Iraq’s October 10 polls showed that a bloc led by the populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr came first with 73 seats in the 329-strong parliament. Pro-Iran groups took a beating at the ballot box compared to their gains in the 2018 polls.
Independents, linked to anti-government protests that erupted in 2019 in Iraq, established a foothold in the new legislature winning 37 seats, according to preliminary results.
The election was held amid rife disenchantment among Iraqis with the political class and lack of essential services like electricity and water.