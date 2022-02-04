Cairo: Established Egyptian actress Aida Abdul Aziz, who performed in hundreds of TV, stage works and films, had died in Cairo, after health problems, local media reported. She was 85.
A graduate of the Egyptian Higher Institute for Theatrical Arts in 1959, she did roles in around 200 works including popular films such as “A Diary of a Countryside Prosecutor” based on a novel by leading dramatist Tawfik Al Hakim, and “The Queen’s Honey” adapted from a story by Egyptian Nobel Laureate Naguib Mahfouz.
Aida is well-remembered for playing a drug dealer opposite Egypt’s superstar Adel Imam in the 1987 thriller “The Tiger and the Female”. She also performed in a set of plays based on famous literary works such as “The Land” and “A Price for Freedom”.
Her TV works include such hit series as “Zeinab and the Throne”, “Ms Hekmat’s Conscience” and “Wanis’ Diary”. Her versatile performances earned her the title the “lady of drama”.
Aida fell into depression after the 2013 death of her husband, stage director Ahmad Abdul Halim. In recent years, she suffered from Al Alzheimer’s and stayed away from the public eye until her death on Thursday, according to Egyptian media.
She is due to be buried later Friday.