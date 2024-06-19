Dubai: The Kuwaiti government has announced financial compensation for the families of the victims of the recent fire that engulfed a building in Mangaf, leading to the loss of 50 lives,

Each family will receive $15,000 (approximately Rs12.5 lakh), as per the directives of the Kuwaiti Emir.

A government source confirmed that the compensation aims to support the bereaved families during this challenging time.

The payments will be processed and delivered to the victims’ respective embassies, which will then ensure the funds are distributed to the affected families promptly and efficiently.

The devastating fire, which occurred on July 12 in the southern Ahmadi Governorate, was ignited by an electrical short circuit in the guard’s room on the ground floor of the seven-story building.

The blaze resulted in the deaths of 50 individuals, including 46 Indians, three Filipinos, and one unidentified person.

The building housed 196 migrant workers, with the majority being Indian nationals.