Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced it will immediately deport an expatriate after Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah personally discovered him violating local laws.

During a routine field inspection in several labour-dense areas, the minister discovered a serious violation and ordered the immediate transfer of the offender to the deportation centre.

A video circulating in local media captures the moment when Minister Al Sabah, during his inspection in labour-intensive areas such as Mangaf, Khaitan, Jleib, and Mahboula, instructs his escort to transfer the violator to the Center for expats breaking the law.

The specific nature of the violation was described as “serious” by local media, though details of the infringement were not disclosed.

The move comes in the wake of a tragic incident last Wednesday when a fire in a workers’ building in the Mangaf area of Ahmadi Governorate claimed the lives of 49 workers and injured many others, most of whom were Indian nationals.

In response to this disaster and other ongoing issues, Minister Al Sabah has been conducting numerous field inspections aimed at curbing regulatory violations.

During his tours, Minister Al Sabah has vowed to address these violations rigorously and without a set deadline.