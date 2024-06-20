Steady progress

Vingegaard’s team manager Richard Plugge had said last month that the 27-year-old would not compete on the Tour until he was 100 per cent fit, but the Danish rider made steady progress over the past month.

“I am excited to start the Tour. The last few months have not always been easy, but I thank my family and Team Visma-Lease a Bike for their unwavering support,” Vingegaard, who won the race in 2022 and 2023, said.

“We have worked together to get to this moment, and of course, I am very excited to see where I stand. I feel good and very motivated.”

Vingegaard, who is riding in front of Champs Elysees during the final stage last year, will be hoping to grab his third title this year. Image Credit: AFP

Vingegaard crashed at high speed on a descent, which led to the stage being neutralised after a chain reaction saw several riders go down. Vingegaard was later taken away on a stretcher wearing a neck brace.

“I am very proud of Jonas and the coaching team. He is coming back from a serious injury. In the last few weeks, he has shown what a champion he is, both mentally and physically,” the team’s sporting director Merijn Zeeman said.

Wout van Aert in the team

“Of course, we don’t know how far he can go yet. We are being cautious because he has not been able to race and his preparation has been less than ideal, to say the least. But he will be there, healthy and motivated.”

Nine-time stage winner and former green jersey holder Wout van Aert, who was recovering from a crash of his own in Dwars door Vlaanderen, is also on the team.

“I am really looking forward to the Tour de France. Of course, this was not the plan initially, but after my development in the last weeks, I really wanted it, and the team agreed,” he said.