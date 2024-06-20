Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and expressed its support for the Palestinian people.

In a joint statement during the Interactive Dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, the GCC called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the entry of humanitarian aid.

The council also rejected any justifications for the continued aggression against the Palestinian people.

The GCC expressed regret over the findings of the International Commission of Inquiry report and held Israel fully responsible in front of the international community.

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Dr. Hend Abdalrahman Al Muftah, speaking on behalf of the GCC, emphasised the Israeli occupation's ongoing violations and attacks against innocent civilians, resulting in the deaths of 38,000 people in the Gaza Strip. These actions were described as clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law.