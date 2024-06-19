Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested in Riyadh eight expatriates and a Saudi man for having stolen a vehicle used in transporting goods and seizing its merchandise.

The eight expatriates are Indian, Pakistani and Yemeni nationals, added police who did not say when the crime happened.

In a separate incident, three Indian residents were, meanwhile, arrested in Riyadh, accused of damaging an ATM machine.

Disciplinary procedures were taken against the suspects who were referred to public prosecution.

Saudi authorities have recently made arrests linked to different cases of law-breaking and violence.

Earlier this month, Saudi police said they arrested 14 expatriates in Riyadh after they were involved in stealing copper cables worth over SR8 million.

The suspects were 12 resident Pakistanis and two Afghan nationals. They stole the cables worth SR8.3 million from buildings under construction and warehouses, using stolen vehicles in their crimes, police added.

They used to hide the stolen item before selling them at scrap outlets.

Last month, a Turkish expat was arrested suspected of arson in the ٍSaudi holy city of Mecca. The man appeared in a video clip setting two parked cars on fire in a public place.

Also in May, police arrested several Bangladeshi expatriates for public violence in Riyadh. The police said the offenders had appeared in a video clip quarrelling with each other in a public place.