Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a meeting with a group of economists in the capital Tehran on July 16, 2018 Image Credit: AFP

Washington: The United States will blacklist Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and block “billions” more in Iranian assets as part of expanded sanctions, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

Mnuchin told reporters Zarif would be added to an economic sanctions list “later this week,” adding that eight top military commanders from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have now also been blacklisted.