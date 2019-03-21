Golan Heights is an area seized from Syria in a move never recognized by global community

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, for a trip to visit a Army tank plant in Lima, Ohio, and a fundraising event in Canton, Ohio. Image Credit: AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States should recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, an area seized from Syria and annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump called the territory "of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!"

The recognition of the disputed area would mark a major shift in US policy a week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Washington to meet with Trump and address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.