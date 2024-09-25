Washington: The United States on Tuesday approved the sale of $740 million in Stinger missiles to Egypt, which has become an increasingly close partner over the Gaza crisis despite concerns on rights.

The State Department informed Congress that it was approving the sale of 720 Stinger missiles for use on existing systems.

The sale will help "improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East," a State Department statement said.

Congress can still block the sale, but such attempts are usually unsuccessful.

The deal is likely to add to a backlog of military supplies by the United States, which has received orders from Taiwan and NATO allies and has been ramping up arms both to Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars.