Dubai: The University of Tehran, recognized as one of Iran’s biggest educational institutions, has introduced a major in Saudi studies within its Faculty of International Studies.
The programme marks the first instance of such a specialisation focusing on Saudi Arabia at the university.
Javad Shaarbaf, Head the Department of West Asian and African Studies, announced the launch, stating that enrollment for the specialised Saudi studies program would commence in the upcoming academic year.
This initiative, reported by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, is set to cater to the growing interest and necessity for in-depth knowledge of Saudi affairs, reflecting the evolving diplomatic and socio-economic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Shaarbaf emphasised the strategic importance of this academic endeavour, highlighting its significance in bolstering Iran’s foreign relations and policy-making capabilities.
He noted that a comprehensive study of Saudi Arabia’s political, economic, and cultural landscape is crucial for informed decision-making in Tehran, particularly given the two nations’ pivotal roles in regional security and their potential for partnership in various sectors.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia, with its significant geopolitical stature and economic influence, offers a vast field for academic exploration and practical engagement, aiming to foster a more peaceful and cooperative regional environment.
By introducing this program, the University of Tehran aims to provide a scholarly foundation to support and enhance Iranian-Saudi relations, contributing to a broader understanding and potentially facilitating a more stable and prosperous future for the region.