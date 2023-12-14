Dubai: Iran has announced visa-free entry for 33 countries, marking a significant step towards “opening the doors of the country to the world.”
The facility was initiated unilaterally by Iran in accordance with priorities set by the the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.
Also read
- Kenya opens visa-free travel to all: Maasai Mara reserve, Great Rift valley should be on your UAE holiday bucket list
- Iran to resume Umrah pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia after 8-year hiatus
- UAE travel: Updated list of countries allowing visa-free travel for Indians
- UAE family residence visa: 9 requirements you need to fulfill
Ezzatollah Zarghami, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, emphasised that the decision is a message to the global community, demonstrating Iran’s readiness to welcome visitors from around the world and provide them with enhanced facilities for a convenient and enjoyable experience.
2 Saudi Arabia
3 Bahrain
4 Qatar
5 Kuwait
6 India
7 Russia
8 Lebanon
9 Uzbekistan
10 Kyrgyzstan
11 Tajikistan
12 Tunisia
13 Mauritania
14 Tanzania
15 Zimbabwe
16 Mauritius
17 Seychelles
18 Indonesia
19 Brunei
20 Japan
21 Singapore
22 Cambodia
23 Malaysia
24 Vietnam
25 Brazil
26 Peru
27 Cuba
28 Mexico
29 Venezuela
30 Bosnia and Herzegovina
31 Serbia
32 Croatia
33 Belarus
(Omani passport holders already enjoy visa-free facility to visit Iran.)
By taking this step, Iran aims to counter negative perceptions and rumours while combating the phenomenon of ‘Iranophobia perpetuated by the global arrogance system’, the minister said.
The minister revealed that his ministry had proposed visa free for 60 countries, but the government approved the measure for 33 of them. Iranian media reported that Iranian citizens will be able to travel for Umrah in Saudi Arabia through regular flights starting from December 19.
This marks the first time in eight years that Iranians will be able to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia, signifying an improvement in relations between the two nations.
The semi-official Fars News Agency noted that flights will depart from ten airports across Iran to transport Iranian pilgrims to Mecca, with the first group of pilgrims scheduled to travel on December 19.