“The further spread of the current outbreak depends on two major factors — effective control and monitoring measures in locust breeding areas of Sudan, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia and the surrounding countries, and rainfall intensity between March and May along both sides of the Red Sea and in the interior of the Arabian Peninsula.” Control operations have treated nearly 85,000 hectares since December including 30,000 hectares in the past two weeks in Egypt, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia and Sudan, the FAO said.