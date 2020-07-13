Dubai: The UAE wants to see a return of Libya’s oil production as soon as possible but with safeguards in place to prevent proceeds from fuelling further conflict, Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted on Monday.
The UAE continues to work for an immediate ceasefire and a return to a political process in Libya, Gargash said.
Libya’s oil facilities have been key to the conflict, with different groups repeatedly closing them. The shutdowns and lack of maintenance have severely damaged fields and wells, which will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to repair.