Dubai: Two Egyptian brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a young man with a sharp-edged weapon after a heated argument broke out between them due to the 'loud noise' of the victim’s motorbike, local media reported.
The Giza Security Directorate arrested the siblings and referred them to the public prosecution in Imbabah in the Giza Governorate. The prosecution launched an investigation into the incident.
On receiving a report that a young man had been killed, the Imbabah police arrived at the scene where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary investigations revealed that a brawl erupted between the brothers and the victim due to his 'noisy bike', and one of them stabbed him to death with a sharp-edged weapon.
The suspects were taken into custody pending further investigation and trial, police said.