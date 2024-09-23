Despite experiencing pain and numbness in his hand, Arolat continued with the performance but suffered a heart attack on stage. A nurse in the audience rushed to his aid and called 911. Despite the efforts of doctors, Arolat died on the way to hospital.

Singer Demet Sagiroglu, a close friend of Arolat, spoke to the media outside the hospital, suggesting that his health may have been affected by his diet. “He was very close to me, like a brother. He was on a diet... I don’t think his heart could take it. It got worse after he went on stage,” she said.