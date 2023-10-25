ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Palestinian militant group Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but a liberation group waging a battle to protect its land.

In a speech to his party’s lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said Israel had taken advantage of Turkey’s good intentions and that he will not go to Israel as previously planned.

Erdogan urged an immediate ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian forces and said Muslim countries must act together for lasting peace, calling on world powers to pressure Israel to halt attacks.

“We had a project to go to Israel, but it was cancelled, we will not go,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said that he was saddened by the United Nations’ “inability” to agree on a resolution regarding Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and to call for a humanitarian ceasefire there.

Erdogan called for reform of the United Nations, saying the Security Council needed to be reformed to be more inclusive.

Manifestation of fraud

“Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, it is a liberation group, ‘mujahideen’ waging a battle to protect its lands and people,” he said, using an Arabic word denoting those who fight for their faith.

Erdogan also slammed Western powers that have voiced support for Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, saying “Western tears shed for Israel are a manifestation of fraud”.

Many of Turkey’s NATO allies consider Hamas a terrorist group, and Erdogan’s comments drew a swift rebuke from Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who said they were “grave and disgusting and did not help with de-escalation”.

“I will propose to my colleague (Foreign Minister Antonio) Tajani to send a formal protest and to summon the Turkish Ambassador,” Salvini said in a note.

Turkey has condemned the civilian deaths that resulted from Hamas’ October 7 rampage in southern Israel but also urged Israel to react in a restrained way.

It has since strongly condemned Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza, which is controlled by the militant Islamist group, while offering to mediate in the conflict and sending several shipments of humanitarian aid.

Erdogan accused Israel of taking advantage of Turkey’s good intentions. Turkey had previously been working to mend long-strained ties with Israel and Erdogan said he had now cancelled a planned trip to Israel because of the events in Gaza.