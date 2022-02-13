Dubai: A 17-year-old Tunisian girl has fallen into a 14-metre-deep well in the Naasan region of the Ben Arous governorate while running away from a mentally ill person, local media reported.
Tunisian media said the student, identified as Malakah Al Hasnawi, and her colleagues were escaping from a mentally ill person while returning home, but the victim slipped and fell into an abandoned well.
Civil defence teams were immediately called and successfully rescued the girl in an operation that lasted nearly two hours.
The girl is said to have sustained some fractures and bruises and was accordingly taken to Charles Nicole Hospital in the capital, Tunis, where she is currently receiving medical care.
The incident comes a few days after the tragic death of the Moroccan boy Rayan after being trapped in an abandoned well for five days.