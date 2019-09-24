US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Image Credit: REUTERS

United Nations - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on nations around the world to tighten the economic noose around Iran’s economy, saying no country should support Iran’s “blood lust”. “All nations have a duty to act,” Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. “No responsible government should subsidise Iran’s blood lust. As long as Iran’s menacing behaviour continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened.”

Earlier, Trump said he was in a “very strong position” with Iran, which he believed wanted to do something to defuse tensions with the United States. “I think we’re doing very well. Let’s see what happens with Iran, but we are in a very strong position on Iran and I think they’d like to do something and it would be a smart ting for them if they did,” Trump said on arrival at the United Nations.

His comments came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he was open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the United States lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

“I will be open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away,” Rouhani told media in New York.