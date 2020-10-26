Sudanese migrants sit as they wait for work on a street corner in south Tel Aviv, Israel October, 25, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Cairo: Sudanese and Israeli officials will meet in the coming weeks to discuss a package of cooperation deals to “achieve the mutual interests of the two peoples,” Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry statement came three days after President Donald Trump announced that Sudan would start normalising ties with Israel. The statement said the deals would cover agriculture, trade, aviation and migration, but did not provide details on the timing or location of the meetings.

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted Sunday saying that Israel was “sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends” in Sudan.

The normalisation deal came with another pledge by Trump to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The US has linked de-listing Sudan to the deal to normalise ties with the Jewish state.

Both deals would open the door for Sudan to get international loans and aid. Sudan needs these to revive its battered economy and rescue its transition to democracy, following a popular uprising last year that led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar Al Bashir.

Sudan’s economy has suffered from decades of US sanctions and mismanagement under Al Bashir. The transitional government has been struggling with a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods, including fuel, bread and medicine. Annual inflation soared past 200 per cent last month as prices of bread and other staples surged, according to official figures.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the US would also work with its international partners to relieve the country’s foreign debt, which exceeds $60 billion. Both the US and Israel would also help Sudan “consolidate its democracy, enhance food security .. and fight terrorism,” it said.

Sudan has agreed to designate Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organisation, something that Israel has long sought from its neighbours and others in the international community, a senior US official said last week.

Hezbollah condemned Sudan’s deal with Israel in a statement Sunday, saying it was made “in return for a miserly and insignificant price,” and would lead to the downfall of the transitional government.