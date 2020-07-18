Abu Dhabi: Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call on Friday to Egypt’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defence and Military Production, Lieutenant General Mohammed Zaki.
During the call, they discussed relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the defence and military fields, and strengthening of cooperation to boost security in the region.
Prince Khalid bin Salman and the Egyptian minister of defence affirmed the keenness of both countries to enhance stability and address all forms of terrorism, and reaffirmed the position of the two countries in totally rejecting the false prejudices towards Arab regional security.