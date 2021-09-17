Dubai: The Moroccan Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of a student by a university professor, local media reported.
The girl is said to have been harassed by the Head of a division at the Faculty of Law in University Hassan I - Settat.
The scandal went viral after screenshots of the conversations spread on social media, in which the professor promised several female students higher grades if they ‘provide him with services.’
The screenshots were leaked through his phone, which he lost recently. The National Observatory of Education in Rabat got involved and declared itself a civil party in the case.
The observatory said in a statement that “this harms the reputation of higher education system, the university and the entire country, and that this suspicion, which was reported by the media, offends all professors and researchers.
It added that this kind of behaviour on the part of a few professors, degrades the role of and the message of higher education, and it hits the system at its heart.
The observatory called on the Ministry of Higher Education and the university presidency to open an investigation.
This is not the first scandal in Moroccan universities. A few years ago, a similar one reached the judiciary and was famously known as “Masters for money.”