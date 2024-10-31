RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem overnight, the Palestinian health ministry and an official said Thursday.

The Ramallah-based ministry reported “martyrs in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarem due to the occupation’s shelling”.

Rami Alyan of the camp’s popular committee told AFP the Israeli army raided Nur Shams camp in the northern West Bank city at 2:00 am and killed a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man.

“The occupation forces are still conducting bulldozing operations in the streets of the camp, and there are injuries,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon the health ministry announced the death of a third person from Nur Shams camp, whom the Palestinian Red Crescent said was shot in the head.

Israel’s military said its soldiers had “been operating as part of a counterterrorism operation in the area of Nur Shams” along with police and the Shin Bet security agency.

The air force “struck an armed terrorist cell that fired at the forces” during the operation, the statement added.

The Palestinian health ministry on Wednesday evening had reported another death in the area, saying “a martyr shot by the occupation” was taken to hospital in Tulkarem.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 30-year-old man Hossam Mallah was killed in Tulkarem camp, the city’s other refugee camp, by “a special force that infiltrated the camp with a taxi and van”.

In its Thursday statement the army said it had “eliminated the terrorist Hussam Mallah”, identifying him as an important member of Hamas in the area “who was involved in the planning of terrorist attacks within an immediate time frame”.

The Nur Shams camp near Tulkarem is known as a bastion of Palestinian militant groups and is the target of frequent Israeli army operations.

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since October 7 last year, when Hamas militants from Gaza launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, sparking a devastating war in Gaza that is still raging.

Since then, at least 749 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.