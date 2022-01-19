Dubai: The oldest PhD researcher in the Arab world has passed away yesterday in Egypt at the age of 85, Arab media reported.
Hosni Hadhad, the oldest PhD researcher in Egypt and the Arab world, died just one month before discussing his doctoral thesis. He was also the oldest man to get a master’s degree, aged 83. He had retired in 1988.
Hadhad is said to have been preparing himself to discuss his doctoral thesis next March, after obtaining a master’s degree from Mansoura University in Arabic literature.
In 2014, Hadhad joined the Faculty of Arts, Tanta University, Department of Arabic Language, and obtained a bachelors degree with honours. Afterwards, he attained a master’s degree.