Tel Aviv: The Israeli emergency service and police said a truck rammed into a bus stop north of the commercial hub Tel Aviv on Sunday, injuring dozens of people.

"At 10:08 am (0808 GMT), a report was received... of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon... Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on site to dozens of casualties," the Magen David Adom service said in a statement.