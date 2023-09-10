Dubai: The Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel, owned by Portuguese footballer and Al Nasr star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, will help accommodate earthquake victims after the country was struck by a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake on Friday night, according to multiple media reports.
According to Canal 24 Horas, the Moroccan hotel will become a refuge for everyone who was left without a home during the devastating earthquake that hit the country on September 9.
The Portuguese footballer's hotel has a four-star rating and is located in Marrakesh, which was hit hardest. The hotel has a fitness centre, a restaurant and an outdoor pool.
A powerful earthquake in Morocco killed more than 2,000 people and injured hundreds more. Due to the terrible tragedy, the match between the national teams of Morocco and Liberia as part of the qualification for the African Cup of Nations was cancelled.