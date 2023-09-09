Abu Dhabi: The UAE Embassy in Rabat has called on Emirati citizens currently present in Morocco to be extra cautious and follow instructions and guidelines announced by competent authorities.
In a statement issued on Saturday following the devastating earthquake that struck the country, the UAE embassy said: ”The UAE Embassy in Rabat urges UAE citizens currently present in Morocco to exercise caution due to an earthquake in various parts of the country.”
The embassy stressed the importance of adhering to the safety guidelines issued by the Moroccan authorities, urging citizens to communicate in emergency situations on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 number and to register for the Twajudi service."
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook Morocco on Friday, killing at least 632 people and damaging buildings and landmarks in a number cities, including Marrakech, according to local authorities.
The casualties occurred in provinces around the earthquake, with over 150 injuries reported so far, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior said, noting that most damages are outside urban areas.
The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 18.5km and occurred in the Atlas Mountains near the town of Oukaïmedene, roughly 75 kilometres southwest of Marrakech, according to the US Geological Survey.
Meanwhile, the National Institute of Geophysics of Morocco recorded the earthquake's magnitude at 7.