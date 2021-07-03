Dubai: A young Egyptian man has jumped to his death from the balcony of a 13-floor apartment while being chased by his lover’s father, local media reported.
According to reports, the man was caught in a compromising position with his lover in her room and he jumped from the balcony of her room, falling to his death naked, while trying to run away from her father.
The Haram Police said that it received a report on Friday morning about a young man falling to his death. The security personnel moved to the scene, and after enquiries found that the deceased had an illicit affair with the woman. He sneaked into her room with her consent the night before, it was learnt. They were caught red-handed, which prompted the man to run away.
The Public Prosecution has ordered the woman to be detained, pending further investigation.