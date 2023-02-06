Istanbul: A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.
The quake struck at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles).
The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep, and 114 kilometers north-northwest of Aleppo, Syria, according to EMSC-CSEM.
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) pegged the quake at 7.4 near the southern city of Kahramanmaras.
There was damage to buildings and people were gathered out on snowy streets, according to images on state broadcaster TRT.
The earthquake lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a witness.
The area is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.