Cairo: Lebanon’s caretaker Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan has been admitted to a hospital in Beirut after he caught the coronavirus, a hospital statement said.
“The minister’s health condition is good,” said the St George Hospital where Hasan is being treated.
In recent weeks, Lebanon has experienced a surge in virus infections, straining the country’s health facilities amid an acute economic crisis.
Health authorities Wednesday night confirmed 4,988 new cases, bringing the country’s tally to 231,936.
Lebanon started on Thursday enforcing a 24-hour curfew until January 25 in its latest attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Economic hardship
The country has been suffering from severe economic hardships and a shortage of foreign currency reserves compounded by the global coronavirus outbreak, taking a toll on its health sector.
A deadly explosion at the Beirut port in August has fuelled public discontent and forced the government to resign.
Political divisions have since hampered the formation of a new government despite international pressure.