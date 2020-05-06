Tributes paid to stalwart among modern reciters of the holy book

Egyptian Quran reciter Mohammad Al Tablawi Image Credit: Supplied

Cairo: Egypt’s prominent Quran reciter Mohammad Al Tablawi, known as the “prince of recitation state”, has died aged 85 years, his family said. He was laid to rest today.

“My father died prior to the iftar meal [Tuesday evening] while he was fasting,” his son Ebrahim said without specifying the cause of death.

Born in November 1934 near Cairo, Al Tablawi, who showed early gifts for reciting Islam’s holy book, gained wide renown in Egypt and across the Islamic world during his career of more than 60 years. His sweet voice also earned him the nickname the “reciter with the golden larynx”.

Al Tablawi used to recite Quran at official ceremonies and joined as an arbiter in several Quranic competitions around the world.

He also served as the head of Egypt’s Syndicate of Quran Reciters until his death.

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad Al Tayyib, eulogised Al Tablawi. “He will remain a landmark in the modern history of recitation,” the top Muslim cleric said.

Egypt’s Minister of Awqaf (Islamic affairs), Mohammad Juma, also paid homage to him. “We have lost a landmark of recitation at the present time with his distinguished performance,” the minister said in a statement. “He was admired by people of the Quran who also chose him as the head of their syndicate,” he added.

Several Egyptian radio and TV stations broadcast tributes to Al Tablawi.

He was burried Wednesday in the family’s cemetery in Cairo following a funeral that was limited to members of his family and representatives of the syndicate due to measures in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, an official at the union said.