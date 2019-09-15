Jeddah: A major Islamic bloc Sunday evening condemned as a "dangerous escalation on Palestinian rights" a plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins in this week's election.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said following an emergency meeting of its foreign ministers in the Saudi city of Jeddah that it categorically rejects Netanyahu's announcement of imposing Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and colonies in the occupied West Bank.

"This dangerous escalation is new dangerous aggression on the Palestinian people's historical and legal rights and a flagrant violation of the UN charter, principles of the international law and relevant UN rights," the OIC said in a final statement, according to the Saudi official news agency SPA.

The organisation held Israel responsible for consequences of its "colonial" policy in Palestine and urged the international community, mainly the UN, to stand against Israel's "illegal, null and void" measures.

Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war, a move that has never been internationally recognised.

The OIC emphasised that the Palestinian cause and the issue of holy Jerusalem are central to the Islamic world.