Dubai: A 17-year-old Jordanian girl shot dead three of her family members and injured two others using a gun in Irbid, north of capital Amman, local media reported.
The teenager shot her family using the gun, killing her father and two brothers, while seriously injuring her mother and third brother on Wednesday night following a family feud, according to the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate.
“The Irbid Police Directorate received a report that a shooting took place at the family’s house in Zahar village in the Governorate of Irbid following family dispute,” the spokesperson added.
A security force was dispatched immediately to the site where the firearm was seized and the girl was arrested. The girl’s father, 44, brothers aged 14 and 8 were found dead, while her mother, 41 and another brother, 9, were seriously injured. They have been admitted to intensive care unit at hospital in Irbid.
Investigations are underway to determine the reasons that prompted the teenager to kill her family members.