Dubai: Jordan on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman to convey a strongly-worded message the detention of two Jordanian citizens, local media said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the envoy and handed him the message in protest at the detention of the two Jordanians and the way Israeli authorities dealt with the incident.
The ministry stressed the need to respect legal and human rights of the detained citizens and release them.
The ministry also underlined the need to allow the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to visit them as soon as possible to assess their situation and provide the necessary support for them in accordance with relevant international laws.
On May 16, Israeli arrested two Jordanian men in the Gilboa area after they crossed the Jordanian-Palestinian border into the West Bank. Israeli authorities said they were carrying ‘knives.’