SKYDIVE OVER THE PYRAMIDS: Skydiving over the Pyramids of Giza – one of the most iconic landscapes in the world, overseen by the enigmatic Sphinx – is a once-in-a-lifetime experience where adrenaline meets history.
Image Credit: Egypt Tourism
FLOAT DOWN THE NILE: Pick up a paddle and kayak down the Nile to enjoy breathtaking views of Cairo. And if that seems like too much effort, opt for one of the city’s most relaxing and scenic activities – a traditional felucca cruise on the world’s longest river.
Image Credit: Egypt Tourism
VISIT THE CITY’S MOST FAMOUS MOSQUE: Situated in the Citadel of Cairo and built in the Ottoman style, the Great Mosque of Muhammad Ali Pasha or Alabaster Mosque is one of the first features to be seen when approaching the city from any direction. Its courtyard houses the tomb of Muhammad Ali Pasha. The monumental clock tower was a gift from King Louis Philippe of France. In return, Muhammad Ali Pasha presented the King with the Obelisk of Luxor that now stands in Place de la Concorde in Paris.
Image Credit: Egypt Tourism
VISIT FUSTAT: The Complex of Religions in the old city of Fustat offers a unique opportunity to experience the peaceful coexistence of three religions – Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. This important historical site is home to some of the oldest religious buildings in Egypt – Amr ibn al-A’as Mosque, the Hanging Church, and the Ben Ezra Synagogue.
Image Credit: Flickr
THE HANGING CHURCH: Standing atop second-century Roman ruins, the Hanging Church is one of the oldest and most iconic Coptic churches in Old Cairo. It is named for its location, suspended above a gatehouse of the Babylon Fortress.
Image Credit: Berthold Werner, Wikimedia
AMR IBN AL A’AS MOSQUE: Originally built in 641-642 AD as the centre of the newly founded capital of Egypt, Fustat, Amr Ibn Al A’as Mosque was the first mosque in Africa. For 600 years, it was an important centre of Islamic learning until Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo replaced it. Through the 20th century, it was the fourth-largest mosque in the Islamic world.
Image Credit: Mohammed Moussa, Wikimedia
BEN EZRA SYNAGOGUE: According to legend, the Ben Ezra Synagogue also referred to as the El-Geniza Synagogue or the Synagogue of the Levantines, is located on the site where baby Moses was found.
Image Credit: Wikipedia
ENJOY A SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW UNDER THE PYRAMIDS: While the colossal pyramids are a must-visit on each traveller’s bucket list, the sound and light show takes you on a journey thousands of years back, when the pharaohs walked the Earth, bringing Egyptian heritage back to life.
Image Credit: Wikimedia
ADMIRE THE BARON EMPAIN PALACE: Inspired by the Hindu temples of South India, the Baron Empain Palace, also known as Le Palais Hindou (The Hindu Palace), is a distinct landmark in urban Heliopolis that towers over the desert landscape. Reflecting the high status of its owner, the palace is one of the most prominent monuments in the capital, with its unique architecture attracting crowds of passers-by.
Image Credit: Egypt Tourism
EXPLORE ABDEEN PALACE: Designed by the French architect Léon Rousseau, Abdeen Palace was built in 1863 on 25 acres under the rule of Ismail Pasha, and then turned into the headquarters of the Egyptian government in 1872. Restored in late 1980, the magnificent building is a valuable part of the country’s heritage and one of the most beautiful palaces in the world. Today, it is the official residence of the Egyptian president and a museum, with upper floors – the former living quarters of the royal family – reserved for visiting foreign dignitaries.
Image Credit: Wikipedia
TAKE A STROLL DOWN MOEZ STREET: Experience a blend of old and new Cairo on Moez Street, one of the oldest streets in Cairo. Today, it offers a mix of medieval mosques and buildings alongside modern vendors and shops in a walled historic Cairo neighbourhood.
Image Credit: Egypt Tourism
GET UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH THE ROYAL MUMMIES: When in Cairo, you must pay a visit to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC). With more than 50,000 exhibits, NMEC is one of the largest and most important archaeology museums in the world and the first to span the entirety of the Egyptian civilization. Twenty-two royal mummies were recently shifted there, and here’s your chance to meet them in person.
Image Credit: AFP
TAKE A DEEP DIVE INTO EGYPTIAN HISTORY: Head over to the Egyptian Museum, the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East that is home to the largest collection of Pharaonic antiquities in the world, comprising 120,000 items. Built in 1901 by the Italian construction company Garozzo-Zaffarani to a design by the French architect Marcel Dourgnon, the museum opened to the public in March 2019.
Image Credit: Egypt Tourism