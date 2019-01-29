In the UAE, FlyDubai is mulling a comeback while Etihad and Emirates have both said that they are “monitoring” the situation and have requested briefing on the technical capabilities of Damascus Airport. UAE airlines are awaiting the decision of the GCC before any flights can be resumed. Before conflict started in 2011, Dubai was the number one destination for Syrians and Arabs flying from Damascus airport, said Mudar, via Emirates, which ran two flights a day to Damascus.